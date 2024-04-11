Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Muslim brethren celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour in the city on Thursday.



A large number of people offered special prayers at Idgah in Miralam Mandi, Secunderabad and other places in twin cities in the morning and later extended festival greetings. Several families distributed the special sweet dish – ‘Sheer Khurma’ especially prepared for the festival with their relatives and friends along with the spicy ‘biryani’.

The district administration and the police made elaborate security arrangements at idgahs to enable worshippers to offer prayers in a hassle-free manner.