Top
Home » Nation

Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Fervour in Hyderabad

Nation
DC Online team
11 April 2024 10:47 AM GMT
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated with Fervour in Hyderabad
x
Muslim brethren gathered in large numbers to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid -ul -Fitr. (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: The Muslim brethren celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour in the city on Thursday.

A large number of people offered special prayers at Idgah in Miralam Mandi, Secunderabad and other places in twin cities in the morning and later extended festival greetings. Several families distributed the special sweet dish – ‘Sheer Khurma’ especially prepared for the festival with their relatives and friends along with the spicy ‘biryani’.
The district administration and the police made elaborate security arrangements at idgahs to enable worshippers to offer prayers in a hassle-free manner.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Eid-ul-Fitr Hyderabad Eid Mubarak 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Online team
About the AuthorDC Online team

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X