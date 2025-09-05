Eid Holiday In Mumbai Rescheduled For Communal Harmony

Mumbai: In a gesture aimed at fostering communal harmony, the Maharashtra government has rescheduled the Eid-e-Milad holiday in Mumbai from September 5 to September 8, following the Muslim community’s decision to postpone its traditional Julus (procession) to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi, a major Hindu festival falling on September 6.

In an official circular, the General Administration Department (GAD) clarified that while the public holiday on September 5 remains unchanged in other districts of the state, it will now be observed on September 8 in Mumbai city and its suburbs.

“Anant Chaturdashi, a Hindu festival, will be observed on Saturday. To promote communal harmony and uphold Hindu-Muslim unity in the state, the Muslim community has decided to hold the Julus (procession) on Monday. Accordingly, the public holiday initially scheduled for Friday, September 5, will now be observed on Monday, September 8. Government offices in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain open as usual on Friday,” the GAD circular stated.

The decision follows a meeting held on August 21, where representatives from various Muslim organisations convened to discuss the Eid-e-Milad schedule. Community leaders reached a consensus to shift the procession to September 8, ensuring that the Ganpati immersion processions on Anant Chaturdashi proceed without disruption.

The Reserve Bank of India has also adjusted its calendar, moving the Eid-e-Milad public holiday for Mumbai to September 8. Consequently, financial settlements due on that day will be processed on the following business day.

Congress leader Naseem Khan, who advocated for the rescheduling, welcomed the decision and commended the state government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for supporting the move. He noted that this collaborative step would further strengthen Hindu-Muslim relations in Maharashtra.