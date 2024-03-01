Eggs, Tomatoes Hurled at Police During Youth Congress' Rally in Odisha

The Congress activists fought with the police personnel as the latter accosted them during their march to Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, protesting large-scale corruption, nepotism and “collapse of law and order” in the state.

Led by Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas, the state leaders of the party took out the march in the morning. However, a scuffle broke out between the Youth Congress activists and the police after they were intercepted at Rajmahal Square.

The Youth Congress activists alleged that both BJD and BJP were playing with the emotions of the youths. They also targeted the BJD government over unemployment and the alleged deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

The Youth Congress activists allegedly hurled eggs and tomatoes at police personnel after they were prevented from marching towards the official residence of the CM.

“We have staged such a demonstration by organising a massive rally to wake up the CM who has failed to provide employment to the youths in the state,” alleged an activist.

The Youth Congress alleged that scores of people and youths are forced to migrate to other states in search of work and livelihood. “Our agitation will continue against such misgovernance till we throw the BJD government out of power in the state,” said another protestor.

There was no reaction from the ruling BJD on the Congress’ allegations.



