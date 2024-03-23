Eetala Rajender Speaking More About Heritage, Culture and Traditions in his Public Meetings

Hyderabad: Self-respect and Telangana pride used to be the buzzwords for former minister Etala Rajendar after he quit the BRS and joined the BJP about three years ago. Now, the senior leader has switched over to talking of the national party’s core ideology while speaking at campaign meetings at the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency.





Addressing a small gathering at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Rajender said the Lord Ram temple was demolished by Babar to destroy the rich culture of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never compromised and fulfilled the 500-year-old dream of the people by reconstructing a grand Ram temple at the same spot at Ayodhya.

“People must understand why the people of Balochistan in Pakistan want to join with India. When Indian Air Force Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was trapped in Pakistan, he was brought back within 24 hours due to the strong ultimatum issued by Modi,” Rajendar told the voters.





Rajendar said that Modi worked for all 365 days in a year, without any holiday, to make Bharat the Vishwa Guru. “The efforts of Modi had revived the glory of yoga. A number of nations in the world are practicing yoga,” he said

The BJP leader also pointed out India had emerged as fifth largest economy, from the 11th position in 2014. Modi has given an assurance to make the country’s economy the third largest, he said. He reminded the people that Indian students were brought safely from the war zones of Russia and Ukraine due to Modi’s tall image.



“Several changes took place in the last decade, during Narendra Modi’s rule, The number of jawans visiting hospitals in Srinagar has reduced, The people of Kashmir are feeling safe after the abrogation of Article 370,” Rajendar said and told the audience that the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in the target of 370 set by Modi.

















