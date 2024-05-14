Visakhapatnam: Vijayawada stood second while Trivandrum topped in CBSE’s Class XII and Class X exam results conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In the results released on Monday, Trivandrum topped Class XII exams with a pass percentage of 99.91. Vijayawada followed with 99.04 per cent. Chennai stood third with 98.47 per cent.

Results revealed that girls outperformed boys by 6.40 per cent. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 91.52, while boys secured 85.12 per cent.

In Class X exams too, Trivandrum topped the list with a pass percentage of 99.75. Vijayawada again stood second with a 99.6 pass percentage.