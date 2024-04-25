UPSC Recrutiment Tests- 2025 Calendar Out

Hyderabad: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the calendar for recruitment tests being conducted in 2025.

According to the calendar, the notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be issued on 21st January, 2025 and the last date for receipt of applications is on 2nd February 2025. While the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 will be conducted for 5 days from 22nd August.





The preliminary examination will be conducted on 25th May, 2025(Sunday).

Check for other examinations schedule below:



