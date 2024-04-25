Top
Home » Nation » Education

UPSC Recrutiment Tests- 2025 Calendar Out

Education
Sandeep Erukala
25 April 2024 9:40 AM GMT
UPSC Recrutiment Tests- 2025 Calendar Out
x
Union Public Service Commission. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the calendar for recruitment tests being conducted in 2025.

According to the calendar, the notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be issued on 21st January, 2025 and the last date for receipt of applications is on 2nd February 2025. While the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 will be conducted for 5 days from 22nd August.


The preliminary examination will be conducted on 25th May, 2025(Sunday).

Check for other examinations schedule below:


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
UPSC Exams 2024 Calendar UPSC Exams UPSC Reruitment Tests UPSC Preliminary Examination 2025 
India 
Sandeep Erukala
About the AuthorSandeep Erukala

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X