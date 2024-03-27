University of Hyderabad to Host ISLE 2024

Hyderabad: The School of Economics at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is set to host the 64th annual Indian Society of Labour Economics (Isle) conference from March 29 to 31. With the theme focusing on gig work, growth, and the care economy, the conference promises to be a platform for in-depth discussions and intellectual exchange.

The three-day event will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, and lectures by esteemed economists and academicians from around the world. Notable speakers include former RBI governor Dr C. Rangarajan, Prof. Maitreesh Ghatak of LSE, and senior economist at ILO, Uma Rani.

With over 1,200 delegates expected to attend from various corners of the world, the conference aims to address pressing issues in labour economics and explore innovative solutions for inclusive growth. The conference will also have a cultural programme, including a performance by Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Reddy.