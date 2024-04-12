Top Scorers from Visakhapatnam Share Post-Exam Aspirations

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Mantripragada Hasini, a private Junior College student who scored an outstanding 949 marks, aspires to defy tradition and forge a career path in banking or railways. She wants to break herself away from her family's background in priesthood, as she told Deccan Chronicles on Friday after the release of the result.

Toppers: Allada Harshitha, who secured an impressive 919 marks, dreams of becoming an engineer. So do Veeroju Udayasri (924 marks) and Thota Gayatri Srujana (953 marks).

Kalisetty Charan Teja, a student, stole the show with a score of 960 marks, setting his sights on a coveted career as a chartered accountant.

A total of 40,873 first-year students and 41,972 second-year students appeared for the Intermediate examinations from Visakhapatnam with a pass percentage of 84 per cent.

In the lead-up to the results release, a member of the state commission for protection of child rights (APSCPCR) Gondu Sitaram urged students, parents and society to prioritize mental well-being. Exams and marks are not the be-all and end-all of success, he said.