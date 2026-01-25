The Mumbai Port Authority's Navarambh Programme To Strengthen The Capabilities Of New Workforce

Mumbai : The Mumbai Port Authority held the valedictory ceremony of its induction training program Navarambh at the Taj Hotel on Wednesday, bringing together newly inducted officials under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Government of India. The event marked the completion of an intensive orientation initiative aimed at strengthening the capabilities of the authority’s incoming workforce.

Corporate trainer and motivational speaker Avinash Chate delivered the keynote address, drawing on his experience as a leading Corporate Trainer in Mumbai and Motivational Speaker in Mumbai. He highlighted the need for integrity, adaptability, and collaborative leadership within public-sector roles, urging the new recruits to approach their responsibilities with purpose and accountability.

“Joining an institution is only the first step,” Chate told participants. “What truly matters is how we carry forward values that contribute to national development and institutional progress.”

Senior officials from the Mumbai Port Authority said the Navarambh program is designed to introduce new entrants to organisational values, operational systems, and the evolving priorities of India's port and maritime sector. The week-long training covered department functions, port operations, behavioural skills, and the Ministry’s broader vision for port-led growth.

Officials noted that sessions facilitated by external experts added depth to the program, helping participants transition confidently into their roles. “Engagements like these ensure our teams begin their journey with clarity, confidence, and a sense of responsibility,” a senior officer said.

The ceremony concluded with certificate distribution and acknowledgements to all facilitators and participants, marking the formal start of the recruits’ journey within one of the country’s oldest and most critical maritime institutions.