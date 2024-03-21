Tech Education Dept announces revised schedule for polytechnic exams

Vijayawada: The Commissioner of Technical Education Department, and the chairman of the State Technical Education and Training Institute, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced the revised schedule for the upcoming Polytechnic Examinations.

Polycet-2024 Entrance Exam:

Date: April 27, 2024 (previously announced)

Polytechnic (C20) Examinations:

4th and 5th Semester General Exams: Starting April 18, 2024

Supplementary Exams (C20, C-16/ER-91/ER-20 Schemes): Starting April 18, 2024

Polytechnic (C23) Examinations:

First Year Exams: Starting May 2, 2024 (notification released on March 20, 2024)

Last date to pay the examination fee without a late fee is March 26, 2024.

For complete information, visit the official websites of APSBTET at https://apsbtet.ap.gov.in/ and SBTET https://sbtet.ap.gov.in/