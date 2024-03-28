Summer Vacation for Inter Colleges from Tomorrow
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced that the last working day for junior colleges across the state is March 30, 2024. It also stated that private unaided junior colleges will have their summer vacation between March 31 and May 31. The board has instructed principals and management teams to follow this schedule, with warnings that deviations will be taken seriously, a notification released on Thursday read.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story