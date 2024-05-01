Students better SSC pass percentage

Hyderabad: The TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results for 2024 have shown a significant increase in pass percentages, climbing from 86.60 per cent in 2023 to 91.31 per cent this year. The results were released by principal secretary (education) Burra Venkatesham and commissioner, school education, A. Sridevasena on Tuesday.

This year also saw a record-setting 8,883 students scoring a perfect 10/10 GPA, the highest ever since the GPA system was introduced in 2012.

Among regular candidates, girls achieved a 93.23 per cent pass rate compared to boys' 89.42 per cent. The trend continued among private candidates, where girls' pass percentage stood at 54.14 per cent, exceeding that of boys by nearly seven percentage points.

Nirmal district was the top performer with a near-perfect pass percentage of 99.05, followed by Siddipet (98.65) and Rajanna Sircilla at 98.27. The lowest percentages were from Vikarabad at 65.10, Jogulamba Gadwal (81.38), and Komaram Bheem Asifabad at 83.29.

English-medium students achieved a 93.74 per cent success rate, surpassing their Telugu and Urdu-medium counterparts, who logged 80.71 and 81.50 per cent, respectively. Students studying in other media also performed well, with an 88.47 per cent pass rate.

Telangana State Residential Schools led with an exceptional 98.71 per cent pass rate. In contrast, schools categorised under Ashram, Aided, ZP, and government sectors reported pass rates below the state average.

Six schools, which include two aided ones and four private ones, recorded zero passes against the 3,927 schools where students achieved a perfect 100.

Supplementary exams for those, who couldn't clear the exams, will be held from June 3 to June 13. The last date for submitting applications for the supplementary examinations at the respective schools is May 16, while the last date for applications for recounting and re-verification of answer scripts is May 15.

A total of 6,332 students appeared for the public examination from 83 Gurukul institutions this March, and 6,178 students cleared the examination. Remarkably, 33 students secured 10 CGPA, while 38 institutions achieved a 100 per cent pass percentage.

Hari P., who achieved a 9.8 percentile from a TSWREIS school, highlighted the community's role in his success. "I owe my achievements to my family. My parents worked tirelessly for my well-being and my sister was always there to help clarify any doubts," Hari remarked.

His comments reflect the collective effort and support that contributed to his performance in exams, both small and large.

Anjali Devi B, from ZPHS, Nizampet, who scored 9.4, shared her routine and aspirations. "I've always wanted to serve the public and have kept my options open between pursuing engineering or entering administration."

She credited her success to normal school attendance, revising lessons regularly, rising early, and adhering to a simple timetable, supplemented by tuition. "I didn't do anything extraordinary, just stayed consistent," she added.

Her principal P. Raghunath said that being a person with dwarfism, she never let anything bog her down. "With little encouragement from nothing but at a government school, she aimed for the skies. She wants to pursue engineering while preparing for civil services to become a district collector as her heart was always drawn to public service," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Sreehasini Avatapally, who scored a perfect 10, emphasised the importance of self-paced learning. "I followed a timetable tailored to my needs, not worrying about scoring less sometimes. I often asked doubts and revised the concepts taught by teachers on the same day," Sreehasini explained.

"I want to crack JEE and be an aerospace scientist," she added, noting that she was not the typical topper and avoided overburdening herself with studies. She credited the recent satellite launches by India and late president APJ Abdul Kalam as the inspiration behind her interest in aerospace.

A total of 5,05,813 candidates registered for the examinations, marking an increase from last year's 4,91,862. Held from March 18 to April 2, 2024, with evaluations following shortly after, the exams attracted 4,94,207 regular candidates and 11,606 private candidates.