Oxford Student Highlights India's Inclusive Education Model At UNHRC





Geneva (Switzerland) : India's vision for inclusive education under the National Education Policy 2020 was highlighted during the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva by Jan Hubel, a Luxembourg national and master's student of International Development at the University of Oxford.

Speaking during an intervention at the Council, Hubel emphasised that inclusive education is essential for realising the rights of persons with disabilities and noted that India's NEP 2020 outlines a strong vision for universal access to education and flexible, learner-centred learning pathways supported by assistive technologies.

He said the policy recognises that rigid, exam-focused education systems often exclude learners with diverse needs and promotes competency-based approaches to include India's estimated 2.1 million students with special needs in mainstream public education.

Hubel also highlighted the work of Akshar Foundation, which partners with government schools in India to strengthen holistic education models integrating academic learning with health support, psychosocial care and community engagement.

According to him, such schools create safe environments where children with disabilities are supported not only to learn but also to thrive.

He further stressed the importance of providing all students access to skills and vocational training, noting that early exposure to livelihood-oriented skills builds confidence, independence and smoother transitions from education to employment and social participation.

Hubel called on the Council to recognise and support holistic, inclusive and skills-based public education systems as essential to advancing the rights, autonomy and future opportunities of children with disabilities.

In 2023, Hubel completed the Oxford Internship Programme with the Akshar Foundation, where he worked in government schools to implement the foundation's Indian Education Model aligned with NEP 2020. He later taught in Hong Kong and delivered lectures at Banasthali Vidyapith in Rajasthan.