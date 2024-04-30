OU Hostels to Remain Open During Summer Vacation

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday announced that its hostels would remain open during the summer vacation to help students who would be preparing for competitive and recruitment exams. The decision came a day after the university announced summer vacation to hostels from May 1 to 31, which sparked a political row. The government had immediately rescinded the order.

A statement issued by the university on Tuesday said, "In response to the representation received from students, the university administration is pleased to announce that the university hostels will remain operational during the summer vacation period. This decision is intended to accommodate those students who wish to stay back on campus and leverage the available facilities for their examination preparation and academic endeavors."

The letter, signed by the Registrar, states that traditionally, this period is a time when students go back to their homes or engage in extracurricular activities off-campus, and the university administration takes up minor repairs and renovations.

“However, a group of students approached the university administration with a desire to utilise the summer vacation period for competitive exam preparation. Recognising their request and commitment to their academic pursuits, the university has decided to keep the hostels open, it said.

It may be recalled that on Monday, university chief warden G. Srinivas had issued a circular informing students about closure of hostels and messes from May 1 to 31 citing shortage of water and electricity owing to severe summer, which sparked a political row between ruling Congress and opposition BRS.

Both the water board and the power distribution company said there had been no break in service to the university campus.

Following this, the university issued show-cause notice to the chief warden. The university stated that that there was no such shortage of water and electricity supply in the university premises and termed the circular ‘unwarranted’ and ‘misleading’. The chief warden was asked to submit explanation for issuing such a circular.



