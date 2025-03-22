Odisha to implement revised school syllabus for Classes 1 to 8 from 2026-27 academic session

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government is set to introduce a revamped school syllabus for students from Class 1 to Class 8, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The revised curriculum, scheduled for implementation in the 2026-27 academic session, aims to modernize the education system while preserving Odisha’s language, culture, and heritage.

Announcing the decision on Saturday, school and mass education minister Nityananda Gond emphasised that the updated syllabus will place a stronger focus on regional traditions, fostering a deeper connection between students and their cultural roots.

Meanwhile, a debate has arisen regarding the minimum age for school admissions in the state. Addressing the issue, the minister clarified Odisha’s stance, which differs slightly from the central guidelines.

While the central policy mandates that children must complete six years of age by March 1 to be eligible for admission, Odisha has set the cutoff date as September 1. Minister Gond assured that this decision aligns with the state's educational framework and is designed to accommodate the unique needs of students in Odisha.

This initiative marks a significant step towards modernising education in Odisha while ensuring that students remain connected to their cultural heritage and linguistic identity.