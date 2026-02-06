Modi: Focus On Good Life, Not Just Marks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his interaction with the students ahead of the boards on Friday, said that exams are like festivals and should be celebrated. Sharing mantras with school students on how to de-stress before exams, Modi said education should not feel like a burden and urged students to focus not only on marks but also on improving life.

During the ninth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha", Modi asserted that comfort zones don't shape life; the way of living does. "Listen to everyone's advice, but change your lifestyle pattern only when you want to," he told students."Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. A fragmented education does not guarantee success. Rather than concentrating on grades, individuals should concentrate on their achievements in life. Regardless of the opinions of parents, teachers, or peers, it is crucial to have faith in oneself, follow your own path, and consider all the advice that comes your way," the Prime Minister said."Our goal should be such that it is within reach but not easily attainable. Tame the mind, then connect the mind and then keep the subjects you need to study. Then you will always find the student successful," he told the group of students who had come from various parts of the country at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg in the national capital.Cautioning against the obsession with marks, Modi asked whether anyone remembers the name of a student who scored the highest marks last year in boards. When the students replied "no", he underscored that even if such achievements are praised briefly, they are soon forgotten, showing how little importance marks hold.A student from Gujarat asked that while parents worry for them and teachers support them, the issue arises when teachers suggest one study pattern, parents insist on another and students follow a different trend, leaving them confused about which pattern is correct. The Prime Minister remarked that this continues throughout life, noting that people advise him differently."I have become Prime Minister. Still, people tell me to work in different ways. But everyone has their own pattern. Some people study better in the morning, some at night. Whatever suits you, believe in that. But also take advice, and if that benefits you, then only add it to your life structure," he said."Just as siblings at home have different eating patterns — some starting with vegetables, some with dal, some mixing everything together — everyone has their own way. Enjoyment comes from following one's own pattern. Some prefer studying at night, others early in the morning, and each has their own rhythm," he said, adding that students must trust their own pattern, listen carefully to suggestions and add improvements only through personal experience, not merely because someone says so."When I began Pariksha Pe Charcha, there was one pattern. Over time I improved it, even conducting sessions in different states, changing the format while retaining the core," Modi said.Urging students not to waste time dwelling on the past but to think of living what lies ahead, he said, "I don't look back at what has passed, I always look at what is to come. There are times when teachers only teach what is important and can help you score good marks, but a good teacher focuses on all-around development and teaches everything. Life is not just about exams. Education is just a medium of our development.”Responding to a question about pursuing a future in gaming despite societal pressure to focus only on studies, the Prime Minister said that gaming is not just a hobby, it is a skill. It involves speed as well, so it is good for development."Gaming is a skill requiring speed and alertness, which contributes to self-development. Focus on building expertise in high-quality games and build studies," Modi said. He also Minister cautioned against gambling in gaming, noting that laws have been enacted to prevent such practices, and stressed that gaming should be pursued as a constructive skill.The Prime Minister said that a teacher's effort should be to ensure that the student's speed is such that his own speed is one step ahead of theirs. He asked the students to balance studies, rest, skills and hobbies, which is the key to growth."There are two skills — life skills and professional skills. I say both go hand in hand. So, skill starts with knowledge," Modi said, adding, “There should be a balance in everything in life. If you bend more towards one side, you will fall... Life skills and professional skills are equally important and can be imbibed only with education.”At the outset, the Prime Minister welcomed all the students at his residence with an Assamese "gamosa".The 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was also screened at the Bal Yogi Auditorium in the Parliament premises. Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in town hall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises. Registrations rose from about 38.8 lakh in 2023 to 2.26 crore in 2024, before touching 3.53 crore in 2025, a milestone that earned the programme a Guinness World Record. The ninth edition broke the previous record with over 4.5 crore registrations.