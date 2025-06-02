Mamata Academy Pioneers Collaborative Healthcare Education with Dual IPE Workshops

Mamata Academy of Medical Sciences, Bachupally, recently held two Interprofessional Education (IPE) workshops to foster collaborative learning among healthcare students from medicine, dentistry, nursing, and physiotherapy. Conducted under FAIMER fellowship projects at Manipal University, the workshops focused on key healthcare challenges.

The first, led by Dr. Smriti Sinha, addressed chronic pain management using a biopsychosocial model. Through case-based discussions, role-plays, and problem-solving, students learned shared decision-making and interprofessional communication to improve patient outcomes.

The second, facilitated by Dr. Lohitha P., focused on Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) awareness and response. Students were trained in identifying abuse, understanding legal and ethical obligations, and coordinating multidisciplinary, trauma-informed care through scenario-based learning.

Both workshops underscored the value of IPE in preparing students for collaborative, ethical practice. Participants gained appreciation for each profession’s role and confidence in interdisciplinary teamwork. These initiatives highlight Mamata Academy’s commitment to innovative, patient-centered medical education.