Law entrance tests in 3 sessions on June 3

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS-Lawcet) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS-PGLCET) 2024 will be held in three sessions on June 3, 2024. The decision was made in response to a sharp rise in the number of applicants, a Telengana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) release said.

The revised schedule is structured to ensure a smooth and efficient examination process. The test for TS-Lawcet three-year degree course will he held from 9 am to 10.30 am to be followed by a second batch from 12.30 pm to 2 pm. The third session from 4pm to 5.30 pm will cater for candidates of TS-Lawcet five-year integrated degree course and TS-PGLCET.

The authorities have extended the deadline for registration and submission of applications with a late fee of `2,000 until May 24, 2024 to accommodate the large influx of candidates. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make changes between May 20 and May 25. More information can be availed at https://lawcet.tsche.ac.in.