KU Senate Approves Rs 431 Crore Budget for 2024–25

Warangal: The Kakatiya University Academic Senate unanimously approved a budget of Rs 431.2 crores for the financial year 2024-25 during the meeting held on the university premises in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

The dean faculty of commerce and Principal Prof. P. Amaraveni presented the budget under the chairmanship of vice-chancellor Prof. Thatikonda Ramesh in the presence of Registrar Prof. P. Malla Reddy and other academic senate members.

Of the total estimated revenues of Rs 431.2 crores, the expenditure was at Rs 449.73 crore with a deficit of Rs 8.08 crore. In the form of grant-in-aid, the state government had sanctioned Rs 135.94 crore and Rs 296.26 crore from other resources.

More than 60 percent of the total budget Rs 207.44 crore was allocated for salaries and pensions for employees and Rs 64.44 crore for the conduct of examinations and academic activities. The university is expected to receive grants from RUSA to the extent of Rs 44 crore this year for research cum infrastructure and developmental activities.

Speaking on the occasion, V-C Prof. Ramesh highlighted the achievements including securing an NAAC A+ grade, conducting the 82nd Indian History Congress, convocation, conducting Ph.D. admissions successfully, and infrastructural development including K-Hub, P.V. Knowledge Centre, Dining Hall for boys hostel and construction of 2nd floor of administrative building.

He also informed the senate that the wages of daily wage employees were enhanced which were pending for a long time and issued compassionate appointments along with paying arrears to pensions for both teaching and non-teaching staff and pay revision arrears to regular employees despite financial constraints. The university also implemented the GOs enhancing the remuneration of contract and part-time teachers, he added.

Former VCs Prof. V. Gopal Reddy, Prof. Vidyavati, Dr Ampasayya Naveen, Public Relations Officer Dr V. Prudvi Raju, Assistant Registrar Dr. Kola Shankar, and finance officer T. Rajaiah were present.