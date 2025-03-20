KIIT-DU signs MoU with University of Tulsa for dual degree programme

Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards global academic collaboration, KIIT Deemed to be University (KIIT-DU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, on Thursday to launch a dual degree programme in B.Tech. The agreement marks a major milestone in KIIT’s efforts to expand its international footprint and enhance educational opportunities for its students.

The signing ceremony, held on the KIIT campus, was attended by Dr Achyuta Samanta, founder of KIIT Deemed University, along with senior officials and academic leaders from both institutions.

In his address, Dr Samanta highlighted that the MoU would open new avenues for KIIT students to experience a global academic environment, thereby enriching their educational journey and broadening their career prospects.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing students with world-class educational experiences,” Dr Samanta said. “It will not only strengthen academic ties between India and the United States but also equip our students with the skills and exposure necessary to excel in a globalized world.”

Prof Saranjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor of KIIT, detailed the structure of the dual degree program, which follows a unique 2+2 model. Under this arrangement, students will complete the first two years of their B.Tech degree at KIIT and the final two years at the University of Tulsa. Upon successful completion, students will be awarded degrees from both institutions, significantly enhancing their academic and professional credentials.

Dr Vivian Wang, Vice Provost for Global Engagement at the University of Tulsa, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “This collaboration strengthens the educational bridge between India and the United States,” Dr. Wang said. “My visit to KIIT last year left a deep impression, particularly regarding the university’s commitment to providing quality education to tribal students and fostering an inclusive learning environment.”