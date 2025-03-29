JSP signs MoU with CV Raman Global University to enhance workforce skills

Bhubaneswar: In a strategic move to bolster workforce capabilities, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), led by industrialist Naveen Jindal, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CV Raman Global University, Odisha (CGU-Odisha). This collaboration, under JSP’s “Dakshata” initiative, aims to provide industry-aligned skill development programs to employees and workers across various trades.

The MoU was formally signed by JSP’s Executive Director in Charge (Angul facility), Pankaj Malhan, and CGU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr. G. Sridevi, in the presence of senior officials from both organizations, including JSP’s Chief Human Resources Officer, Dilip Kumar Sinha; Vice President (HR), Subhash Chander; CGU’s Professor of Practice, Amulya Mohapatra; and key department heads from both institutions.

As part of this partnership, JSP and CGU-Odisha will jointly conduct specialised training programs at the Naveen Jindal Skill Centre at JSP’s Angul facility and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) at CGU-Odisha. These programs will focus on enhancing workforce expertise in areas such as welding, fabrication, electrical trades, and other advanced skill domains.

Furthermore, the training will encompass cutting-edge industrial automation, including Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), Human-Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distributed Control Systems (DCS), hydraulics, and pneumatics. The initiative will also cover advanced manufacturing techniques like high-precision welding, machining, simulation, and modeling, ensuring alignment with evolving industry demands.

Commenting on the collaboration, JSP’s Executive Director in Charge (Angul), Pankaj Malhan, stated, “This partnership underscores our commitment to nurturing a highly skilled workforce equipped to meet industry standards and future challenges. It also reinforces the vision of our Chairman, Shri Naveen Jindal, to contribute significantly to workforce excellence and enhance operational efficiency across JSP and the broader industrial ecosystem in India.”

This initiative aims to upskill newly recruited and existing employees—including executives, non-executives, and contract workers—through structured training programs, strengthening India’s industrial workforce and aligning it with global best practices.