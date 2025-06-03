 Top
JNU Changes ‘Kulpati’ to ‘Kulguru’: Promoting Equality and Tradition

Education
DC Web Desk
3 Jun 2025 5:14 PM IST

This promotes gender equality and ties to India’s guru-shishya tradition.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will replace "Kulpati" with "Kulguru" for Vice Chancellor in Hindi, effective 2025. All documents, including degrees and appointment letters, will reflect this change.

The decision was made in a university meeting. Vice Chancellor Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit proposed the change, stating, “Kulguru is gender-neutral and aligns with our academic values.”
"Kulpati" means “head of the family” and is typically male-associated, while "Kulguru" means “teacher or guide of the clan,” suitable for all genders. This promotes gender equality and ties to India’s guru-shishya tradition.
Similar changes have occurred in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh universities to revive the guru-shishya tradition.
Professor Pandit noted that language shapes thought, and inclusive terms foster a traditional, equitable learning environment.
JNU’s change reflects a commitment to Indian tradition, equality, and respect.

