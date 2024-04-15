ISB’s revamped PGP to have 60% electives

Hyderabad: The Indian School of Business (ISB) started a review of its Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) curriculum. The goal is to introduce a more tailored and adaptable structure to meet the diverse needs of students. The revised curriculum will employ activity-based learning methods to foster continuous learning and feature a renewal system to address future requirements. The newly established Centre for Learning and Teaching Excellence will drive enhancements in content and curriculum design.

Earlier, PGP students could customise half of their curriculum through elective courses, while the other half remained fixed. Now, students can shape up to 60 per cent of the programme from an expanded list of electives, with a strong emphasis on analytics to align with the data-driven business landscape. Elective offerings include artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), reflecting the evolving demands of the job market.

Dean Madan Pillutla highlighted the impetus for these changes, citing the evolving nature of jobs and the diminishing shelf life of knowledge. He stressed on the importance of equipping students with a diverse skill set for success in today's dynamic environment. The revamped curriculum aims to provide students with the flexibility and relevant skills needed to thrive in their careers.