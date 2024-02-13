Internships, stipends for engineering students from this year: Botsa

VISAKHAPATNAM: Education minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday announced that 40,000 final-year engineering students in Andhra Pradesh will start getting internships from this year. State government will also provide stipends to students during their internship.

Speaking to the media in Vizianagaram after inaugurating several developmental works at JNTU-GV on Tuesday, he pointed out that the state government has signed MoUs with several corporate entities for taking students as interns and provide them training.

Satyanarayana said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch 20,000 online courses for students on February 16. For the purpose, the government has tied up with edX, a US-based company that provides world-class online professional courses to students.

edX, whose CEO is Anant Agrawal, is a partnership between the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University. It offers Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs). The AP government entered into an agreement with edX in August last year for supporting its online learning programmes.

Regarding vacancies in higher education, the education minister said state government will soon fill 2,200 posts of professors, assistant professors, associate professors and lecturers. Earlier, the recruitment process had got stalled when certain aspirants had obtained a stay over the recruitment process.

“We are making efforts to get the stay vacated,” Satyanarayana stated. He emphasised that the Chief Minister’s mission is to increase standards of AP students to global levels, so that they can face compete at the international level with ease. He underlined that during the past four-and-a-half years, state government has spent over ₹73,000 crore on education.

Collector S. Nagalakhmi said JNTU, Gurajada Vizianagaram (GV), is becoming an important educational hub in north Andhra region.

University vice chancellor Prof. K. Venkata Subbaiah said 33 colleges in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Anakapalli district are affiliated to JNTU-GV.