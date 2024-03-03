Institutional collaboration cornerstone for knowledge-sharing

Institutional collaboration is a cornerstone for effective knowledge sharing and collective progress, said AICTE chairman Prof. T.G. Sitaram, inaugurating the Sixth Meeting of Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Planning Board (HEPB) hosted by VIT-AP University.

The theme of the meeting is Nurturing Vibrant Research and Innovation Ecosystem in Universities, with the sub-theme being Promoting High Quality Research in Higher Education Institutions.

Prof. Sitaram appreciated the efforts of AP government and Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) in promoting quality education.

APSCHE chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy said approximately 87 per cent of students in Andhra Pradesh are receiving free education. This is a reflection of state government's unwavering commitment to ensuring quality education for all.

Prof. Hemachandra Reddy said despite limited resources, AP government has allocated ₹73,000 crore in the last five years towards education. He said, “AP stands out as a state with a noteworthy commitment, allocating 4 per cent of its GDP to education.”

Dr. G. Viswanathan, founder and chancellor of VIT-AP University, said the Radha Krishna committee, formed six decades ago, had advocated allocating 6 per cent of GDP to education. However, even after 70 years of independence, our current expenditure stands at less than 3 per cent. The National Education Policy (NEP) underscores the significance of allocating 6% of the GDP to education.

AICTE chief coordinating officer Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar also spoke.