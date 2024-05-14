Hyd girl scores highest marks for Cambridge English

Hiba Fatima Khan, a student from Hyderabad, was recently honoured with the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award for scoring the highest marks in India for Cambridge IGCSE English as a Second Language (Speaking Endorsement) in the Cambridge examinations.

Cambridge Assessment International Education officially recognised her exceptional performance, sending an email announcing the award, followed by a felicitation event where the official certificate and letter of appreciation were presented to her.

Hiba migrated from Dubai to India around the time of the Covid-19 pandemic, which posed significant challenges, especially in adapting to new languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Sanskrit, or French.

Her father, Shaji Khan, expressing immense pride in her achievement, said that she had a very keen focus on English as a language. "Hiba has always been an avid reader and was initially inclined towards automobile engineering until the 8th grade. However, her interests shifted, and she excelled in her chosen subjects," he told Deccan Chronicle.

Hiba's performance in the Cambridge IGCSE examinations was exemplary, scoring 100/100 and achieving A+ grades in her subjects. Her examination included the subjects English, Special English, Economics, and Environmental Management. Reflecting on her success, Hiba shared, "The training started from grade 8 itself. Understanding the marking scheme is the most important part of cracking the examinations. Solving as many past papers as possible and constant revisions were the key to my success," she said.

Hiba spoke about the important role her parents played in her achievement. "My parents have been my biggest support. Their encouragement and belief in my abilities kept me motivated throughout my preparation. They never said no to anything I wanted to pursue and were always appreciative of even the smallest of my victories," she said.

Looking ahead, Hiba, a student of Solitaire Global School, aspires to further her education in psychology and teaching, with a particular interest in Finland, known for having the world's best and highest-rated teachers.