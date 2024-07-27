Himachal govt to close about 100 schools with zero enrolment of students

Under the direction of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Himachal Cabinet agreed on Thursday to close ten middle schools and eighty-nine government primary schools that had no enrollment of students.



The Government Middle Schools with three kilometers or less distance and the Government Primary Schools with two kilometers or less distance will be combined.

By emphasizing the need for such changes, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said, "Our focus is on optimizing resources to provide quality education. Schools with zero enrollment are not serving their purpose, and merging schools with low enrollment ensures better utilization of our educational infrastructure."

The Cabinet approved yearly transfers for teaching staff following these decisions, which will be conducted after an academic session ends. All the teachers, Including Head Teachers, Centre Head Teachers, Headmasters, and Principals, will engage in teaching students. It has been mandated that High and Senior Secondary Schools hold morning assemblies with the national anthem and the daily raising of the national flag. Daily physical education classes will now be required, and CPR and First Aid instruction will be given in collaboration with the Health and Ayush Departments.

The Cabinet recommended that the Governor convene the Monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha from August 27 to September 9, 2024, at Shimla, consisting of 10 sittings.

Harshvardhan Chauhan, Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister highlighted the importance of this session by saying, "The Monsoon session is crucial for discussing and addressing the pressing issues faced by the state. We aim to ensure productive and meaningful deliberations,"

Among other decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned the creation of Police District Dehra with its headquarters at Dehra, along with the creation and filling up of 39 posts of different categories. Police Posts Dadasiba and Majheen will be upgraded to Police Stations, and new Police Posts at Jwalamukhi City and Moin have been established.

The Cabinet also approved the procurement of apple, kinnow, malta, orange, and mango fruits under the Market Intervention Scheme at Rs. 12 per kg, with the procurement rate for galgal set at ₹10 per kg. The procurement periods have been specified for each fruit.

Additional administrative decisions include the creation of SDPO offices, new police stations, and various posts across multiple districts. The Cabinet also approved filling up several posts in different departments, including Public Works, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and the Department of Treasuries, Accounts, and Lotteries.

Furthermore, the Cabinet has constituted three sub-committees to examine specific issues. One sub-committee, chaired by Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, will focus on arbitration and court matters. Chauhan remarked, "We are committed to resolving legal issues efficiently to promote industrial growth and development in the state."

The Cabinet also approved the extension of the MoU with Alliance Air Aviation Limited for operating flights between Shimla and Dharamshala seven days a week from July 1, 2024, to June 30, 2025.

Industry minister Harshvardhan Chauhan while briefing the media on the cabinet decisions said that these decisions reflect the government's efforts to streamline operations, enhance administrative efficiency, and address the needs of the state's populace.