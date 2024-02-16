GITAM Secures Rs 28.87 Cr in Research Grants from Govt Bodies

Vizag: GITAM (Deemed to be University) – a NAAC A++ accredited institution has achieved a significant milestone in its research endeavors by securing INR 28.87 Crores from esteemed government institutions. The various grants can be classified under 4 categories - Tribal Empowerment & Empirical Research, Scientific Advancements, Innovation in Engineering, and Academia-Industry Partnership. These grants awarded for various projects, ranging from cutting-edge engineering advancements and technology transfer to comprehensive/inclusive tribal and gender studies, are pivotal in reassessing the University's commitment to research and innovation.

Enunciating the research and innovation impetus at the University, Prof. Dayananda Siddavattam, Vice-Chancellor, GITAM (Deemed to be University), said, "GITAM has an unwavering commitment to foster a culture of research excellence, pushing the boundaries of knowledge. With state-of-the-art facilities, committed faculty, dedicated scholars, and a nurturing environment, GITAM is poised to make significant contributions to the world of research and innovation. At GITAM, we embrace multidisciplinary research as we acknowledge the future of innovation and problem-solving at the crossroads of various fields. In an age where the most ground-breaking discoveries often occur at the intersection of different fields, GITAM (Deemed to be University) is proud to champion multidisciplinary research. Our commitment to crossing boundaries and collaborating across disciplines is essential for solving complex challenges and driving innovation."

I. TRIBAL EMPOWERMENT & EMPIRICAL RESEARCH

· Department of Science & Technology (DST)

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) SEED Division granted three research projects under PVTG, CRRC, and TITE scheme to bring a positive change in the lives of tribal communities situated in geographically remote locations of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and create alternate livelihoods for them through Science and Technology interventions. These efforts embody GITAM's commitment to reaching the marginalized, creating positive social change, and fostering inclusivity.

· Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR):

Within the realm of social sciences, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has sanctioned five research projects to various GITAM schools - Kautilya School of Public Policy, GITAM School of Humanities & Social Sciences (Department of Political Science, the Department of Applied Psychology), and the GITAM School of Business. The grant projects study the impact and implementation of government schemes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, the Role of Digital India in Grassroots Governance, and the Impact of the National Education Policy (2020) on Children with Special Needs.

· Ministry of Education:

The Ministry of Education has sanctioned a project, ‘Safe Behavior on the Internet: Research, Training of Teachers, Parents and Adolescents.’

II SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENT

· Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB):

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) granted twelve research projects under Core Research Grant (CRG), Startup Research Grant (SRG), State University Research Excellence (SURE), and Teachers Associateship for Research Excellence (TARE) for delving into Molecular Mechanisms in Cellular Function, Prebiotic Protein Synthesis, and Electrochemical CO2 Reduction Reaction. Additionally, the Department of Microbiology & Food Science Technology has received research support focused on Elephant foot yam starch matrix as a low-calorie food ingredient, among others.

· UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research - Indore Centre:

The UGC-DAE Consortium for Scientific Research - Indore Centre granted seven research projects on Neutron activation analysis, Fabrication of metal dopes molybdenum di-sulfide quantum dots via ultrafast laser ablation, Electromagnetic non-destructive testing for inspection of magnetic pulse welding joints, among other such core scientific study.

III INNOVATION IN ENGINEERING

DRDO has commended the pioneering work of our researchers from the Department of EECE, School of Technology, for their ground-breaking research in Multi-Sensor Image Fusion-based Object Detection.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) has sanctioned Rs. 13.43 crores to strengthen the research capacity of performing Indian Universities and provide support for nurturing the research ecosystem and strengthening the R&D base of the Universities in the country under Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) scheme.

DST also recommended establishing an inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI) at GITAM Deed to be University, Visakhapatnam, under the NIDHI i-TBI program. Moreover, for the third consecutive year, the British Council has sanctioned a top-up grant for "Circular Economy in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to combat climate change issues" under the Going Global Collaborative Grants Scheme with a grant of GBP 10,000 (approximately INR 10.25 lakh).

Other projects sanctioned by British Council, IIT Guwahati Technology Innovation and Development Foundation - TIH, NM-ICPS initiative, and Defence Research & Development Organization (DRDO) venture into ground-breaking Engineering exploring the following areas: Alloys for Additive Manufacturing, Fault-tolerant underwater vehicle prototype design subjected to actuator faults, Design and Development of Electromagnetic Coil system to Launch Net Hiding Decoy for Drone Catching, and several more.

IV ACADEMIA-INDUSTRY PARTNERSHIP

Department of Science and Technology has sanctioned Rs 3.28 crores to GITAM to establish G-TEC, the first Technology Enabling Centre of Andhra Pradesh at GITAM Visakhapatnam campus. The Director, Research and Development Cell of the institution, Prof. Raja P Pappu, and team envisage facilitating an ecosystem that will strengthen relationships between industry and academia by resolving business challenges through technological development in educational institutions.

The diversity of these projects holds significant importance, underscoring GITAM's multidisciplinary approach to research, and represents a significant boost to research and innovation. As GITAM's researchers continue to push the boundaries of discovery and offer valuable insights in their respective fields, they stand poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of research and innovation.