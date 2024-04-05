FIITJEE’s EARLY LEAD Exam, A Gateway to Ace the JEE Main, Advanced 2025

In a significant leap toward setting outstanding benchmarks in JEE Results, India’s premier coaching institute, FIITJEE, has announced the “EARLY LEAD Exam” for the aspirants who missed their goal of studying in IIT in JEE 2024 and aiming for the JEE 2025.The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is the nationwide entrance examination for pursuing undergraduate courses in Engineering from IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutes. Every year, the exam is conducted in two phases: Main and Advanced. It is one of the toughest exams in the world conducted in India and abroad. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear in the exam and only few make it with rest weeded out amongst fierce competition. Hard focussed work, proper planning, and expert guidance are the mantras for success.The EARLY LEAD Exam is extremely crucial for students aspiring to study in IITs, top NITs and other prestigious institutes of repute through JEE 2025. For the students who have missed their goal or are not satisfied with the rank in JEE 2024 and want to reappear in 2025 with one year dedicated focussed preparation, the EARLY LEAD Exam is a Ray of Hope. This exam will give students an analysis of their concept-wise performance and the gap in their preparation. Through the EARLY LEAD exam, they will get their Rank Potential Index (RPI) for JEE Main & Advanced 2025, which will provide them an insight into the extent of level of preparation they need to make to fulfil their dream.The EARLY LEAD Exam is a gateway for students on their way to success through the Unparalleled Pedagogy of FIITJEE. Through this exam, students will get an opportunity to be enrolled in FIITJEE’s Classroom or Live Online Classroom Programs. Students can prepare strategically with the FIITJEE’s One-Year Extended Classroom Program especially designed for the XII Appeared / Pass students.FIITJEE is the only institute that has cultivated the expertise to empower & transform XII Appearing / Pass Students, to help them get into an IIT with their desired Rank. Here, the students are well equipped with all the essentialities of JEE with the comprehensive academic module of FIITJEE under the guidance of experts. FIITJEE’s academic module contains elaborate and topic-by-topic concept wise teaching, well-researched Pattern-Proof Study Materials, scientifically designed practice tests on par with JEE, and stress-free environments. Also, the students will get greater exposure to competition through the myPAT platform & Computer Based All India Test Series for personalised practice, testing & feedback analytics. Test Analysis Sessions are conducted after every test to help the students identify their weak topics/concepts and work on them. Regular quizzes, phase tests and periodic tests on JEE Main and Advanced pattern are held to master the subject and develop the right examination temperament for optimum performance in JEE Main & JEE Advanced.“JEE is not impossible to crack. Winners don’t do anything extraordinary, but they do the same things extraordinarily. Students need to work hard with proper planning and under proper guidance to achieve their dreams. For the aspirants of JEE 2025, the EARLY LEAD Exam provides an opportunity to rectify their mistakes of JEE 2024 and Students can develop deep conceptual understanding and analytical skills required to scale an examination like IIT. The realization of their current preparation level and gaps required to fill up to the required level can enable them to prepare accordingly and boost their performance.” said Mr. R. L. Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.The Early Lead exam will be conducted on 16th April 2024 across India for the XII Appearing / Pass Students who are aspiring for JEE 2025. The Last Date to Register for the exam is 14th April 2024. The students can register for the exam online by visiting the website or offline by visiting any FIITJEE Centre.