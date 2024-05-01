Hyderabad: Burra Venkatesham, education principal secretary, expressed a strong commitment to expanding the educational focus beyond traditional academics to include cultural and sports activities, such as poetry and essay writing competitions, etc., he said at an interaction with the media following the announcement of the SSC results on Tuesday.

He also announced that a decision on a cap on school fee hikes would be implemented soon. "Due to the model code of conduct, we've postponed this decision to avoid disrupting the admissions already underway," he explained, promising swift action within the next six months.

The initiatives were at enhancing the holistic growth of students, he said. "Our goal is not just academic excellence but also to nurture well-rounded individuals who are confident and capable in various arenas."

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Venkatesham shared, "I remember a time when I couldn't even walk onto a stage. We want to change that for our students, to give them the confidence that I lacked."

On the staffing front, Venkatesham revealed plans to bolster educational infrastructure and resources. "We are expecting 11,000 new teachers to join our schools once the clarity on the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is established post-Lok Sabha polls. This influx will support our vision for enhanced educational offerings and enable our plans to come to fruition," he stated.