CM Rise School’, a hi-tech education facility with ‘smart classes’, in MP, undergoes name-change after Lord Krishna’s guru

Bhopal: The CM (acronym of chief minister) Rise Schools, a high-tech education facility incorporated with ‘smart classes’, in Madhya Pradesh have been renamed as ‘Sandipani Vidyalaya’, after Lord Krishna’s guru.

The CM Rise Schools came up during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

“Lord Krishna received his education in the (mythical) Sandipani Ashram (run by hermit Sandipani). The CM Rise Schools will now be named after Acharya Sandipani as "Sandipani Vidyalaya”, Mr. Yadav said while kicking off this year’s ‘School Chale Hum’ (Let us go to school) campaign here on Tuesday.

The CM Rise School programme was launched in Madhya Pradesh by the former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in July 2023 with the objective of providing quality education by incorporating smart classes.

The state government had then planned to build 9,000 such schools across the state to improve the quality of education.

However, 274 CM Rise Schools with student intake of 2.5 lakh have so far been built in the state.

“Lord Krishna had put an end to the misrule of Kansa (Mama) (after getting education in the Sandipani Ashram)”, Mr. Yadav said.

The mythological Sandipani Ashram is located in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh showcasing Lord Krishna as a school student.

Opposition Congress has however taken a jibe at Mr. Yadav for going for name changing of the schools, instead of focusing on improving infrastructure such as appointment of meritorious teachers and other facilities to provide quality education in these schools.

“Changing the name of schools will hardly improve the quality of education”, Congress spokesman Rajeev Saxena said.

Meanwhile, the state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Mr. Yadav on Tuesday decided to revive the public transport system in the urban and rural areas in the public private partnership (PPP) mode to ensure accessibility of cheap transport service to the poor people.

The state government has decided to earmark a fund of Rs 101.20 crore for the purpose.