City School rolls Out Novel Initiative to Encourage Reading

: DEAR -Drop Everything And Read, a novel initiative of a city school St Peter’s High School, Bowenpally witnessed an overwhelming response with more than 1200 kids and parents of pre- and primary classes of Nursery to 5th class participating in it on Saturday.D.E.A.R. which stands for "Drop Everything and Read," was a celebration of reading, conceptualized to remind parents to make reading a priority activity in the lives of their kids.The program provided students with much more than a just-sit-there-and-read experience. The entire school campus was transformed into several creative reading arenas, corners, and places. All were decorated very attractively.There was a beach corner for leisure reading for which a swing and a rope hammock were set up. A jungle reading corner was another attraction. It was set up for an adventurous reading experience.The school and teachers put in a lot of effort to make reading corners as creative as possible, and as inspiring as possible to encourage kids to have a long-lasting reading experience.Reading corners are the perfect place to get lost in a good book, said Mr. T. Alphonse Reddy, Correspondent of the school.Theme-based reading corners were set up, where kids read books along with their parents, added Mr T. Alphonse Reddy, Correspondent of the school.The dreamy reading corners the teachers painstakingly created offered unimaginable reading corners the children loved to spend time and immerse in a reading experience, said Ms Lilly Rebecca, a parent.Reading was never made so exciting, said a kid, Alin who is studying in fourth standard.To distract the attention of the kids from devices, and digital gadgets and teach them a very important skill, reading must be introduced as a compulsory subject in schools, opined many parents.We all know how important reading is. So, they made reading fun by transforming open spaces into amazing reading corners for kids to look forward to exploring through their books, added Pavani, a mother of a child.Some reading corners had a library which housed books, magazines, and periodicals.Looking at the response and enthusiasm we have seen from kids and parents, we will roll it out the first Saturday of every month from now on, said Dr K Suvarna, Principal of the school.St. Peter's High School is probably the only school in India to introduce 'Reading' as a subject or "Reading' as a period in its curriculumWith so many electronic devices such as Mobile, TVs, tablets, PC, Laptops, notebooks, OTT, Movie screens and others, "TEENAGERS" have become "SCREENAGERS". This should change, opined many parents who took part in the initiative.