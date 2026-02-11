CBSE To Introduce On-screen Marking For Class XII

Hyderabad: The CBSE has announced the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for evaluation of Class XII answer books in the 2026 board examinations, as part of efforts to make the process more transparent, efficient and cost-effective. Class X evaluation will continue in physical mode.

Under OSM, answer scripts are scanned, digitised and uploaded to a template where teachers mark responses on screen, with the system automatically compiling scores. The board said the process will eliminate manual errors, speed up evaluation, and reduce manpower by removing the need for post-result verification. Evaluators will be trained and given login credentials to access the portal.

Schools have been asked to complete technical updates by 4 pm on February 13.

Dr B. Ebenezer, vice-chairperson of the Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex, noted that OSM had been piloted earlier in states like Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. “It is a very good mechanism since it brings transparency, saves time and follows a unified scoring process. It reduces disparities and eliminates totalling errors that often lead students to seek recounting or revaluation,” he said.

However, he flagged concerns over readiness. “Many senior examiners may be subject experts but not equally comfortable with digital tools. Large-scale training is essential, but with exams so close, the time constraint is concerning,” he said. He added that CBSE’s push aligns with digitisation goals under the NEP and the board usually plans its decisions well, so apprehensions may ease once training begins.