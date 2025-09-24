 Top
Home » Nation » Education

CBSE to Hold Class 10, 12 Board Exams in Two Phases from Feb 17

Education
DC Correspondent
24 Sept 2025 7:40 PM IST

For the first time, Class 10 exams will be conducted twice in an academic session, officials announce

CBSE to Hold Class 10, 12 Board Exams in Two Phases from Feb 17
x
CBSE on Wednesday released a tentative datesheet, scheduling Class 10 exams in two phases—Feb 17 to Mar 6 and May 15 to Jun 1, 2026—while Class 12 exams will run from Feb 17 to Apr 9, 2026.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams from February 17 next year, officials announced on Wednesday. The board announced a tentative datesheet for the crucial exams. This is the first time that board exams for Class 10 will be conducted twice in an academic session.

"While the first edition will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, 2026, the second edition is scheduled from May 15 to June 1," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. The Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026, he said.
"As a general guideline, evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the Class 12 Physics examination is scheduled for 20th February, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on 3rd March, 2026 and conclude by 15th March, 2026," Bhardwaj added.
( Source : PTI )
cbse CBSE exams CBSE results 
India 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X