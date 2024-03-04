Calcutta High Court Judge May Join BJP, Contest Lok Sabha Polls

Kolkata: Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court, who will resign as a judge on Tuesday, is likely to join BJP in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas later this week.

The judge may contest the Lok Sabha Election from Tamluk constituency in East Midnapore, according to BJP insiders. The seat, from where TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari won in 2019, is known to be the home turf of leader of the opposition and Nandigram BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari.

Dibyendu is the younger brother of Suvendu. Meanwhile Justice Gangopadhyay, a day after announcing his exit from the judiciary, recused himself from hearing all the cases which were pending before him.

Those cases were later allocated to Justice Rajasekhar Mantha of the HC on Monday, according to sources. Justice Gangopadhyay however visited the HC during the day.

A lawyer Kamalesh Bhattacharya urged him to reconsider his decision to quit the judiciary. The judge told him that he would concentrate on a different work next as someone else would replace him.

On the other hand, TMC MP and lawyer Kalyan Banerjee sought the quashing of all the cases related to the School Service Commission, which was once heard by Justice Gangopadhyay. He made the plea before a division bench alleging that Justice Gangopadhyay gave the rulings with a political motive.