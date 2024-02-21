BITS To Train Working Professionals in Auto Sector

Hyderabad: Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, unveiled a programme for professionals in the automotive industry. Through its Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division, BITS Pilani introduced three Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) programmes tailored specifically for key areas within the automotive domain.

This is the first time an Indian educational institution is offering specialised PG diplomas targeting crucial sectors within the automotive industry. The trio of programmes, focusing on electric vehicles, smart mobility, and automotive cybersecurity systems, addresses the evolving needs of the automotive sector in an era of rapid technological advancement.

Engineered to accommodate the schedules of working professionals, these programmes are designed for engineers seeking career advancement without disrupting their current professional commitments. They are the result of collaborative efforts between BITS Pilani WILP and prominent stakeholders in the automotive industry.

Guided by Prof. Paramesh Chidambaram, Head of Core Engineering Group at BITS Pilani WILP, these programmes aim to prepare engineers for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in the automotive sector.

The application deadline for these programmes is March 18, 2024.

The overarching goal of these programmes is to equip learners with a comprehensive understanding of the latest advancements, concepts, and policies shaping the future of urban transportation. Participants will delve into processing extensive sensor data, including LiDAR, camera, ultrasonic sensor, and RADAR inputs, enabling them to interpret dynamic scenarios and make informed decisions for enhanced urban mobility solutions.

The specialised programmes include Smart Mobility: Offering insights into smart mobility concepts, technologies, and policies for urban transportation solutions; Electric Vehicles: Covering design principles, energy management techniques, and EV regulations to prepare engineers for roles in the electric vehicle domain; Automotive Cybersecurity: Addressing cybersecurity concerns in the automotive industry by providing expertise in threat modeling, risk assessment, and vehicle security measures.