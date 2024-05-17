AU engg college turns fortress

Visakhapatnam: The district administration has transformed the AU Engineering College campus of Andhra University into a fortress with stringent security measures due to the presence of a strong room containing EVM machines in one of the buildings.

On Friday, district election officer and collector Dr A. Mallikarjuna, commissioner of police Dr A. Ravi Shankar, joint collector A. Mayur Ashok and other senior officials visited the strong room for the second consecutive day. They interacted with the officials, offering suggestions to the security personnel stationed there round the clock.

The EVMs, arranged according to parliamentary and assembly segments, had their seals personally inspected by both the collector and the commissioner. Following this, they participated in a video conference addressed by the state chief election commissioner Mukesh Kumar Meena.