Apollo varsity, Leicester varsity offer joint programme

Hyderabad: The University of Leicester (Leicester) and The Apollo University (TAU) have unveiled a collaborative programme where students spend two years at TAU in Chittoor before completing their graduation at the University of Leicester in the UK.

The partnership offers placement opportunities and post-study work visas in the UK. Eligibility requirements include a minimum of 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics in Class XII.

Tuition fees for the Indian leg are approximately Rs 7 lakh per year plus hostel fees, while UK tuition fees range from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 22 lakh in the third year. Travel and accommodation costs are additional. Prof. Henrietta O'Connor from Leicester and Prof. Vinod Bhat from TAU hailed the partnership's potential to revolutionise higher education.



