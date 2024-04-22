AP SSC results: Girls outshine boys with a 4.85 per cent higher pass

VIJAYAWADA: Girls fared better than boys with an 89.17 per cent pass against boys’ 84.32 per cent in the SSC results announced here on Monday.



Addressing the media, Commissioner of School Education, Suresh Kumar, gave details of the results. “This is a notable trend - of girls outshining boys with a 4.85 higher pass percentage,” he said.

He urged parents and educators to stand by students who did not clear the exams and encourage them to write the Advanced Supplementary Examinations.

A total of 6,16,615 regular candidates appeared for the exams held from March 18 to March 30 this year. Some 75,000 government officials were involved in the supervision. The process of valuation involved 20,000 teaching and non-teaching staff from April 1 to April 8, resulting in the declaration of results before the last working day (April 23) of schools.

Among the 11,645 schools, a remarkable 2,803 achieved a flawless 100 per cent pass rate. Some 17 schools registered a 0 pass percentage - of which one was a government school and 16 private schools.

The Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage state-wide, standing proud at 96.37 per cent, while Kurnool district had the lowest pass percentage at 62.47 per cent. Institutions such as AP Residential Schools and AP BC Welfare Schools boasted exceptional pass rates of 98.43 per cent.

A medium-wise analysis revealed that while 1,61,881 candidates appeared for the exams in Telugu medium, 71.08 per cent successfully cleared the assessments. Some 4,50,304 candidates opted for the English medium, with an impressive 92.32 per cent pass rate.

Private schools dominated the scene with 1,988 schools securing a 100 per cent pass rate followed by 436 zilla parishad schools and 75 KGBV schools. However, a stark contrast was evident with 13 private schools, along with 3 aided and 1 government school, recording 0 pass.

Suresh Kumar said there was substantial improvement in the March 2024 SSC examination results, which recorded an impressive 86.69 per cent pass — compared to the previous year's 72.74 per cent.

He commended the efforts of the teaching faculty, whose dedication contributed significantly to the remarkable increase in the number of schools achieving a perfect 100 per cent pass rate. This year, the number of 100 per cent pass schools increased to 2,803, a substantial rise from the 933 schools the previous year.

Director of public examinations, Devananda Reddy announced the schedule for the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations from May 24 to June 03.

Candidates seeking to improve their scores or clear subjects are advised to pay the examination fee between April 23 and April 30, with the late fee option available until May 23, for the supplementary exams. Director of APSCERT Pratap Reddy and others were present.