Anurag University Students Showcase Innovative Solutions at TEJAS 2K24

Hyderabad: From a smart, pollution-free assembled EV car for usage in large college campuses to automatic 2 or 4-wheelers, a smart and wireless helmet that not only protects the rider but also ensures that the vehicle gets started only when it is worn, a low-cost cloth dryer made using domestic waste, a chair that can be carried just like a backpack for long-standing professionals to relax for a few moments, height self-adjustable podium, are some of the latest inventions developed by the students of city’s Anurag University.

TEJAS 2K24 was a unique project organised to kindle an innovation culture among engineering students of the University informed, Prof.Balaji Utla. Also, we wanted to groom students in identifying pain points, and problems in society and coming out with solutions. We want this culture to be cultivated from college days, he added. Also, we wanted to celebrate the 75th Republic Day with more than 75 social impact projects and products, he added in a press note issued in the city today.

We want to see our students as problem solvers, and not creators. We don't want to see you as a country of ranters. Instead, we want you to be problem identifiers and solvers, Dr Balaji said.

In response to a call given to them by their Registrar Dr Balaji Utla, the engineering students came out with 160 plus innovative products and ideas of which 140 were shortlisted for showcasing at TEJAS 2K24—an Engineering Expo. It was held on Monday and was inaugurated by Prof. William Oakes, known as a relentless advocate for experiential learning and Assistant Dean for Experiential Learning and Director of the EPICS Program at Purdue University among others. He was specially flown to witness the innovations and address students on experiential learning.

Smart EV Campus Mobility Car was developed by students of EEE, is a five-seater with 1200 kgs motor capacity. It has a body weight of 450 kg and a load bearing of 750 kg. It had a test ride of over 100 km on the campus already without any major problems. It is fitted with a lithium-ion battery and a Smart Battery Management System. One charge can enable 80 km of travel within the campus. It is made from scrap, Nanya electric parts, and steel rods and fitted with Auto suspension. The chassis was designed and developed with local help. The idea of the team behind the development is to propose this as the best Campus EV Mobility Vehicle. The invention has received accolades. They made this vehicle for Rs 1.8 lakh rupees investment in one and a half months. The 12-member team worked on it.

Smart Shelter Cover for Two, Three and Four Wheelers is another interesting innovation. The students named it Automatic Motorized Cover for the Vehicle. It is a multipurpose cover. Students of ECE have conceptualized it. It is easy to use, smart, foldable and multipurpose. It is fitted with sensors. They have used PVC Pipes, SMPS, Window Motor, Micro Controller. They spent Rs 12000/- to build it. Six team members worked on it for a month.

AI (Artificial Intelligence) Based Podium was developed keeping in mind the speaker's encounter. Static products lack flexibility. They cannot be adjusted as per the height of the speaker. This can be a problem for speakers of different heights, leading to discomfort and ultimately affecting the delivery of the talk or presentation. The AI-based podium is equipped with a camera-based system for automatic microphone and height adjustment. All the problems faced using conventional podiums can be overcome in this.

A low-cost cloth dryer was developed using available discarded household articles. The project seeks to address a gap in accessible cloth drying technologies.

Computer Science students of Anurag developed Anurag Operating Systems (AOS) on the lines of the Windows Operating System. Microsoft Windows is a commercial operating system and purchasing licenses for Windows can add to the overall cost. Although Microsoft Windows has greatly improved reliability in recent years, it is still considered less reliable than Linux. Anurag Operating System was an attempt to overcome shortcomings in Microsoft Windows and make it more accessible at least cost, said the students associated with the project.

Some of the innovative products that students came out with were Smart Toilets, Anurag Operating Systems (AOS) on the lines of the Windows Operating System; a Solar Smart Dustbin; Anurag GPT; an Image Caption Generator; A Smart Chair, Chutney Making Machine, an Effortless Cleaning mechanism of White Boards, Hybrid Dry and Wet Floor Cleaning Machine, IoT based smart cradle system and others

Several school children from private and government schools are invited to check out innovations and get inspired