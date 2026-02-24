Another Feather In NIT Rourkela’s Cap: StopBleed® Advances From Lab To Lifesaving Trauma Care

Rourkela (Odisha): In a significant step towards translating academic research into real-world healthcare solutions, the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela has secured regulatory approval for commercial manufacturing and clinical deployment of its patented rapid nano-biopolymer hemostat, StopBleed®, developed by institute-spinoff startup Miraqules MedSolutions Pvt. Ltd.

The innovation has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) as a Class C medical device, enabling its use in emergency trauma care. The product is designed for rapid control of severe bleeding caused by road accidents, gunshot wounds, blast injuries, industrial mishaps, deep stab wounds, and other life-threatening situations.

India faces a major challenge in trauma care, with a large number of road accident fatalities linked to delayed bleeding control, particularly in remote and rural areas where advanced medical facilities are scarce. The technology developed at NIT Rourkela is expected to help bridge this gap by enabling faster hemorrhage control and reducing preventable deaths.

StopBleed® is an advanced bleeding-control solution available in powder and pellet forms. It has a shelf life of three years at room temperature and can be used by trained medical personnel as well as first-aid responders. This makes it particularly useful in emergency situations, including roadside accidents and military operations where rapid intervention is critical.

Developed using nanofibrous aggregate technology, the product rapidly absorbs blood plasma while trapping blood cells within a fibrous mesh structure. This accelerates the body’s natural clotting process and forms a strong hydrogel seal at the wound site, helping to control bleeding quickly.

The technology was originally patented by NIT Rourkela and developed in the department of biotechnology and medical engineering by Professor Devendra Verma and his research scholar Sabir Hussain. It was later transferred to Miraqules MedSolutions Pvt. Ltd., led by Hussain, for manufacturing and commercial deployment.

Director of NIT Rourkela Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao said the innovation has the potential to strengthen emergency healthcare systems. Prof. Devendra Verma described the CDSCO approval as a major milestone, noting that the technology could help first responders manage hemorrhage quickly in rural and military settings while encouraging research-driven entrepreneurship.

The product complies with international safety standards and USFDA guidelines and has undergone laboratory and animal testing. It has also been evaluated in a clinical setting through a first-in-human study conducted in collaboration with the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma and Orthopedics, Bengaluru.

According to Miraqules MedSolutions founder Sabir Hussain, limited deployment has begun in select clinical settings to assess its effectiveness and acceptance. The company is also exploring partnerships to scale distribution across India.

Aligned with the Make-in-India initiative, StopBleed® is expected to strengthen emergency response and trauma care systems across the country.