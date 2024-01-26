Republic Day celebrations: AP Tableau on School Education Makes Hat-Trick

Vijayawada: The reforms in the educational sector initiated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy won recognition from the Centre once again at the Republic Day celebrations held in New Delhi this year.

The tableau of Andhra Pradesh designed over the theme of school education which highlighted the reforms in the sector to make the students globally competitive was adjudged the best one for Republic/Independence day functions for the third successive time.

In the YSRC rule, the Andhra Pradesh government made English as the mandatory medium for teaching in government schools and also introduced several schemes like Amma Vodi, Jagananna Deevena to promote and encourage school and college going children to get admitted in schools, colleges and pursue academics. The students were also supplied with tabs loaded with course material and exercises to work upon, everything designed by the online teaching portal Byjus, taking the switch to digital education.

The CM firmly believes that education alone can propel the state towards prosperity and that educated youth can ensure a secure future to the nation. Jagan Mohan Reddy said it was a truly humbling expreience and dedicated the award to the 4.5 million students studying in 40,000 government schools and colleges, the 1,80,000 teachers and lecturers, and around 1,50,000 non-teaching staff.