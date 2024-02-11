Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates 100Cube Start-up Initiative at IIT Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union education and skill development minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday launched the transformative 100-Cube Start-Up initiative of IIT Bhubaneswar’s Research and Entrepreneurship Park. The programme aims to create 100 start-ups, each with a valuation of Rs 100 crore by the 100th Anniversary of Odisha in 2036.

To achieve this goal, the Park will provide essential resources, mentorship, seed capital and access to potential investors. The Park is set to expand from its present 20,000 square feet area to about 80,000 square feet over the next two years with the support of Rs 130 crore from the Union education ministry.

In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, minister Pradhan highlighted the significance of the event. He emphasized Odisha's rich history of innovation, tracing it back to the 19th century, evident in the state's architectural marvels and temples. The minister envisioned a bright future, noting the dynamism of the youth and their potential to drive change, aligning with PM Modi's vision of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Furthermore, he underscored India's pivotal role in providing collective solutions to global challenges, leveraging the demographic dividend and the prowess of institutions like IITs, NITs, and AICTE towards this end.

The minister appreciated the remarkable increase in girl student enrollment, signaling progress in education and lauded the prioritization of STEM education, with a significant enrollment of girls. He commended the burgeoning start-up ecosystem in India, particularly in Odisha where 40 per cent of start-ups are led by women, urging collaboration and support from all stakeholders to nurture and expand this ecosystem.

T. V. Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel; Dr. Vivek Lall, Chief Executive at General Atomics Global Corporation; Dr. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE; Dr. Tito Gronow, Minister, Deputy Head Mission, Finland; Dr. Chintan Vaishnav, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Ayog and Ms. Madhumita Agarwal,Co-founder &CEO, Oben Electric also spoke on the occasion and lauded the initiative, highlighting its significance in shaping India as a developed nation.

Professor Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar introduced the event and the 100Cube Initiative. He informed that 100Cube Start-up Initiative marked a significant milestone in IIT Bhubaneswar's journey towards establishing Odisha as a hub of entrepreneurship and nurturing the start-up culture in the country.

During the occasion, IIT Bhubaneswar signed MoUs with 16 companies to build strategic collaborations for achieving the 100 Cube objectives.