Hyderabad: School education commissioner and director A. Sridevasena on Thursday refuted claims that were being circulated on various social media platforms that the SSC question papers had leaked.

The allegations had sparked widespread panic and confusion among students, parents, and educational authorities. The commissioner sought to quell the apprehensions by asserting that there was no truth to the rumors. Additionally, Sridevasena, in the statement, emphasised that the school education department had conducted thorough investigations into the matter, including inquiries conducted by the Adilabad district collector.

The findings of the investigation revealed no irregularities or evidence of leaked examination papers, the statement said.

Sridevasena also reaffirmed the department's commitment to conducting examinations securely and fairly adding that measures have been put in place to ensure the sanctity of the examination process, and stringent protocols are being followed to prevent any potential leaks or breaches of security.

















