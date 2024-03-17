ED Tried to Get Leads from Kavitha in Questioning, BRS MLC Maintains Silence

The ED officials including Deputy Director Bhanupriya Meena and Assistant Director Yogender teams have initiated questioning on the first day on Sunday the BRS MLC Kavitha at ED office in Delhi in connection with irregularities in Delhi Excise policy and its implementation.The ED officials have allegedly put accused statements recorded by the agency and WhatsApp chat data of accused have put in front of Kavitha and asked a list of questions in getting leads establishing the role of Kavitha in the case. However, Kavitha was understood to have maintained silence and denied telling answers.It was also reported that the ED officials questioned her business association with Arun Ramachandran Pillai. The BRS MLC allegedly replied that Arun is her family friend. Immediately, the agency officials reportedly showed the statement of V Srinivas, who is a relative and family friend of K Kavitha. Srinivas revealed in his statement recorded on September 19, 2022, that he gave Rs 1 crore to Arun Pillai on the instructions of K Kavitha. This amount was used by Arun Pillai to pay his nominal investment in Indo Spirit.The Investigation agency also allegedly questioned Kavitha about her Chartered Accountant (CA) Gorantla Buchi Babu. Buchi Babu worked as CA at Kavitha for the past few years. Buchi Babu in his statement recorded on February 28, 2023, revealed that there was a political understanding between K Kavitha and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Out of the deal, K Kavitha got a partnership in Indo Spirit in the name of Arun Pillai in exchange of the funds that she had paid to Vijay Nair and the AAP leaders. Indo Spirit got the distribution business of the most profitable manufacturer Pernod Ricard.With Kavitha maintaining license for ED's questions, the investigation agency is likely to question Kavitha for a second day on Monday along with Arun Pillai, Buchi Babu, Abhsihek Boinapally, and other accused in the case.Meanwhile, the BRS party working president and MLA K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao visited Delhi on Sunday and went to ED office to meet Kavitha. The court directed the ED officials to allow family members and advocates to meet Kavitha between 5 pm to 6 pm every day. It was reported that K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao inquired about the questioning episode.The counsel for Kavitha on Monday is likely to file a contempt petition before the Supreme Court finding fault with the ED officials for arresting her as her petition is pending before the Apex court. K T Rama and Harish Rao also interacted with their legal teams to take measures in following up legal matters on Monday.