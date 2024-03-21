ED to Question Kavitha Along with Kejriwal in Delhi Liquor Scam Case

Hyderabad: With BRS MLC K. Kavitha, daughter of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, apparently refusing to cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate during questioning under police custody, the agency is likely to question her along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to establish her `100 crore alleged hawala transaction in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam case.

The ED questioned Kavitha for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday at the agency’s office in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case and the officials tried to establish that Kavitha had paid `100 crore in cash to Kejriwal and other AAP leaders for favourable terms in the Delhi liquor policy.Kavitha reportedly deliberately skipped questions posed by a team of officers, stating that the officials were wrong and that they were deliberately asking such questions. When the ED officials presented statements recorded by several ‘South Group’ members including P. Sharath Reddy of Aurobindo Pharma, Kavitha’s auditor Gorantla Buchi Babu, her associate Abhishek Boinapalli and Magunta Raghava Reddy of Andhra Pradesh, she reportedly questioned the authenticity of the documents and statements.The ED has alleged that Kavitha was involved in payment of kickbacks to the Delhi government functionaries to gain illegal benefits in the Delhi liquor policy for 2021 and 2022. Kavitha through her proxy Arun Ramachandra Pillai was a partner in Indo Spirit, which the ED said was a vehicle for recoupment of the advance kickbacks and to generate further proceeds of crime.The ED said that Kavitha was involved in the transfer of proceeds of crime of Rs 100 crore through her staff and associates such as Bionapalli and Buchi Babu, to AAP leaders.To establish the transactions, the ED officials are set to question Kavitha along with Kejriwal.On Thursday, Kavitha met her mother K. Shoba, brother K.T. Rama Rao and her advocate at the ED office in Delhi after the questioning had concluded for the day. The family members inquired about the health condition of Kavitha.