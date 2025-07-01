ED Seizes Papers In Raheja Developers Money Laundering Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday announced that it has seized incriminating documents and asset records following searches at Raheja Developers Ltd. and its directors’ premises in a money-laundering case linked to alleged fraud on homebuyers.

The raids, conducted on June 27 in Delhi-NCR and Mohali, Punjab, stem from multiple FIRs filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police against Raheja Developers Ltd., its Managing Director Naveen Raheja, and others.

The FIRs allege that Raheja Developers collected substantial sums from investors and homebuyers on the promise of delivering residential flats in various group housing projects but failed to hand over the apartments. During the searches, authorities seized several incriminating documents, digital devices, and records of movable and immovable assets.