ED Seizes ₹1.2 Crore in Kolkata Raid Linked to Municipal Recruitment Scam

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has recovered around ₹1.20 crores in cash during a raid in the city as part of its probe into the municipal recruitment scam. It searched a businessman’s house at Taratala on Wednesday and found the wads of cash. Jewellery was also seized. The businessman runs a godown at Lake Town where another ED team also raided and found some gold ornaments. This is the second time within a day the central agency conducted searches across the city in the same case. On Tuesday, the ED knocked the doors of a trader at Hemchandra Naskar Road in Beliaghata of North Kolkata among a list of addresses after finding their links with a company.