ED Seeks 10 Day Custody For Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

ED has presented Arvind Kejriwal before PMLA court on Friday afternoon.

Hearing on Arvind Kejriwal remand petition is in progress at Rouse Avenue court. Informing the court that due process of law was followed while making the arrest, Enforcement Directorate has sought 10 day custody of Kejriwal in connection with money laundering case linked to Delhi Excise Policy scam.

ED in its arguments has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was directly involved in Excise Policy scam. ED claimed Vijay Nair was acting as a middlemen between K Kavitha and Arvind Kejriwal. K Kavitha gave Aam Aadmi Party 300 crores. Vijay was the media in-charge for AAP and stayed close to the CM residence.

AAP cadres indulged in sloganeering outside the courtroom.