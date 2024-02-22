ED Searches Premises of Hiranandani Group

The search operation was conducted at three locations in Mumbai, including the head offices of the Hiranandani Group and one in Panvel.

Sources told that the investigating agency had received some new inputs in connection with an alleged foreign exchange violation case, based on which the action was taken.

The agency, however, refused to reveal details of the violations, and stated that further details will be shared only after the searches conclude.

In March 2022, the Income Tax department searched around 25 premises of the Hiranandani group, spanning three cities - Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai. The searches, according to sources, were carried out over suspected tax evasion by the group.

However, the fresh action is not related to the case involving Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, said sources. The matter was related to Darshan Hiranandani, son of company co-founder Niranjan Hiranandani, who was accused in the ‘cash for query’ case involving Moitra.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, in a written complaint to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, had accused Moitra of taking money and expensive gifts from Darshan in exchange for raising parliamentary questions.



